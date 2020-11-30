Expand / Collapse search

Competency exam ordered for Greendale man in attempted homicide

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A judge in Waukesha County ordered on Monday, Nov. 30 that Lauren Toll of Greendale be examined by the Wisconsin Forensic Unit -- after defense counsel requested a competency exam.

Lauren Toll

Toll, 78, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the retired financial planner was worried about his financial future after payments from the sale of his business nearly a decade ago recently stopped — pointing to that as a possible motive behind the shooting that left his 52-year-old former business partner injured.

The victim told police he was walking to his car when he noticed Toll holding a briefcase in one hand and a gun in another. The man was shot in the head as he was trying to drive away.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Toll and his sedan — which were seen on nearby surveillance cameras — were found at a Beloit hotel the morning after the shooting.

The court scheduled a hearing for Dec. 30 to review Toll's competency exam. Toll remains jailed on a $350,000 bail.

Shorewood PD investigates armed robbery near Newhall and Capitol
slideshow

Shorewood PD investigates armed robbery near Newhall and Capitol

Shorewood police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday near Newhall and Captiol.

Resignation agreement of Officer Joseph Mensah effective Nov. 30
slideshow

Resignation agreement of Officer Joseph Mensah effective Nov. 30

The resignation agreement of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah is effective as of Monday, Nov. 30.

Police: Men arrested after shooting each other near 40th and Glendale
slideshow

Police: Men arrested after shooting each other near 40th and Glendale

Police say two individuals fired several shots at one another, subsequently striking each other near 40th and Glendale Saturday.