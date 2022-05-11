New Milwaukee community center, renovations underway

New life is coming to a vacant building on Milwaukee's near west side.

The state is making a $5 million investment to help create a new community center dubbed "Concordia 27" near 27th and Wells.

The building is currently undergoing renovations. Once complete, it will offer 30 affordable housing units for seniors and working families. There will also be dedicated space for community gatherings and nonprofits.

Specifically, Concordia 27 will address six inequities in the community: housing insecurity, health disparities, trauma, food insecurity, unemployment and transportation access. It will also bring service providers and resources together under one roof, a news release said.

"Without the support of Gov. Evers, the near west side community center would not have happened," said Keith Stanley, executive director of Near West Side Partners, Inc. "Additional funding is needed to maximize the impact of this community project."

Several others helped fund the project, including the Near West Side Partners and Harley-Davidson. The total cost is estimated at $16 million.