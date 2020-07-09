Community, bussinesses react to Shorewood mask mandate; requirement takes effect Friday





SHOREWOOD -- After hours of debate, the Village of Shorewood passed an ordinance on Wednesday, July 8 that will require masks to be work in indoor public spaces. The mandate will take effect on Friday, July 10.



On Thursday, the community reacted to the measure enacted by village leaders.



"My stepdad is immune-compromised. Personally, I'm all for it," said Megan Lang.









"I really think it's to each his own when it comes to wearing masks," Troy Brooks said.



Beginning Friday, the ordinance requires anyone ages 4 and up to wear a mask in indoor public places. The village will be contacting establishments and community members if they are not adhering to the requirement.





Wesley Warren





"I anticipate this ordinance will continue to evolve as we move forward. The enforcement mechanism right now is the village sending a letter. It's really predicated on education at this point in time," Village Trustee Wesley Warren said.



Nathaniel Davauer runs Draft and Vessel on Oakland Avenue, where a mask requirement was already being implemented.



"I'm not surprised. It kind of felt like that's which way it was going to go," said Davauer. "Being backed up by the village as a whole is helpful. We haven't run into any problems, but if we were that would be helpful."





Oakland Avenue in Shorewood

A few doors down, Jacqueline Chesser with Goody Gourmets is in full support of the decision.



"I'm all for it. If that will flatten out the curve of this pandemic, I'm all for it," Chesser said.



The ordinance is set to stay in effect until January 2021.