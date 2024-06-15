Community Baby Shower aims to support, improve maternal health

Maternal healthcare is critical for the mother and baby, and women of color face unique challenges, including higher maternal mortality rates.

Latoyia Dennis and Tanisha Johnson joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio to talk about the importance of maternal health, and an upcoming Community Baby Shower to help and educate expecting mothers.

Community Baby Shower

The Community Baby Shower will take place at Holy Redeemer in Milwaukee (3466 W Hampton Ave) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.