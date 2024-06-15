Expand / Collapse search

Community Baby Shower aims to support, improve maternal health

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 15, 2024 9:37am CDT
Latoyia Dennis and Tanisha Johnson joined FOX6 WakeUp to share their stories and talk about a Community Baby shower happening on the grounds of Holy Redeemer in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Maternal healthcare is critical for the mother and baby, and women of color face unique challenges, including higher maternal mortality rates.

Latoyia Dennis and Tanisha Johnson joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio to talk about the importance of maternal health, and an upcoming Community Baby Shower to help and educate expecting mothers.

Community Baby Shower

The Community Baby Shower will take place at Holy Redeemer in Milwaukee (3466 W Hampton Ave) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.