Come face to face with a T. Rex, 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens

Brian is checking out some of the skeletons and fossils now on display through Mid-May.

MILWAUKEE - Are you ready to come face to face with a T. Rex and more than 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens? You can at the Milwaukee Public Museum

About Tyrannosaurs Rex: Meet The Family (website)

T. rex may be the crowd favorite, but tyrannosaurs came in all shapes and sizes from all over the globe, with a history going back more than 100 million years! New tyrannosaur discoveries are changing and challenging our understanding of the evolution of these iconic dinosaurs.

This spring at Milwaukee Public Museum, experience a whole new family tree! At this special exhibition, visitors will: 

  • come face-to-face with T. rex
  • view more than 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens and a dramatic array of tyrannosaur fossils
  • witness never-before-seen specimens from China
  • hatch a dinosaur egg
  • and more!

You’ll even run for your life and watch dinos take over Milwaukee in a virtual-reality experience during this immersive, multimedia exhibition.