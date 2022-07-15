Combat Corner is the place to go for gear
Brian Kramp is checking out this local company that’s supplying the world’s most respected MMA fighters and teams with gear.
Whether you need boxing or MMA gear to work out, train or compete the team at Combat Corner is the place to go for gear. Brian Kramp is checking out this local company that’s supplying the world’s most respected MMA fighters and teams with gear.
Looking to get your kid into boxing or mixed martial arts?
There’s a new training facility in Milwaukee that has a free non-profit program just for kids. Brian is at Combat Corner with the details.