'Color of Kenosha' raises money for businesses after COVID, unrest

A new coloring book is helping to raise money for businesses impacted by COVID-19, and following violence in Kenosha in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

Consider it a guidebook to some of Kenosha's most popular restaurants, stores and landmarks.

"The Color of Kenosha"

"Some businesses contacted me," said Donovan Scherer. "A lot of them I reached out to myself."

What makes the images jump off the page is how your imagination fills in the blanks.

"It's a nice meditative thing to do -- just to take it easy and color some pictures," said Scherer.

Donovan Scherer

This all-ages coloring book, "The Color of Kenosha" was created by Scherer to help raise money for businesses struggling during the pandemic. Scherer said his own store, Studio Moonfall, was among them after opening just last fall. It's creative marketing in every sense of the word.

"Get their name out there without having to have people leave the house," said Scherer.

"The Color of Kenosha"

The first printing of the book has generated $2,300 for the Downtown and Uptown Recovery Fund, but COVID-19 is not the only thing businesses had to overcome. The books were delivered from the printer three days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"That was a real stressful week for everybody," said Scherer.

"The Color of Kenosha"

As businesses were broken into and burned, Scherer said his project took on new meaning:

"I'm looking at doing some sort of tribute to them in the next book," said Scherer.

It's Kenosha, how you see it, waiting to be filled with every color.

"The Color of Kenosha"

If you'd like to pick up a copy, head over to ColorOfKenosha.com -- or visit Studio Moonfall on Saturday for their one-year anniversary celebration.