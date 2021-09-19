College Possible helping students get college-ready

Back face-to-face and tackling equity and the degree divide.

College Possible is helping students facing challenges during this pandemic because they say it's so crucial for the organization to get kids college-ready.

A small group, eager to tackle some big goals.

"I’m ready to start my future," said Anaya Jones, a Milwaukee Lutheran High School senior.

Anaya Jones, left.

She feels like their dreams are tangible, thanks in part to College Possible.

College Possible coaches provide, or are able to apply another layer of support, to our scholars," said Executive Director Kellie J. Sigh.

Kellie J. Sigh

Sigh says the non-profit focuses on academic and social-emotional support which are needed even more so during these times.

"The pandemic has been tough on everyone," she said. "We focus on the scholars who just with a little additional support and realize their goals and dreams."

Helping minority students and those from low-income backgrounds get accepted into and graduate college.

"The fact that they really care about minorities and people of color really makes me feel seen and like I matter," said Jones.

Guidance College Possible Coach Chue Yang knows this first hand.

"It feels amazing. I grew up in Milwaukee, I went to MPS my entire life, so being able to come back from college and be able to support students who look like me, think like me, who are in similar situations like me because I was also a first-generation college student," Yang said.

Yang says being back in person will be extremely beneficial.

"We have an awesome team in College Possible who are very smart and very knowledgeable about many different aspects of college when it comes to paying for college when it comes to going through applications," Yang said.

Bridging gaps where students didn't always have an opportunity.

College Possible partners with juniors and seniors at 19 area high schools.

Students must have a minimum of a 2.0 GPA, a college-going mindset and fall into certain economic income guidelines. Contact your school counselor or visit their website for more information.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News