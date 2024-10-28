College Avenue park-and-ride lots closed following increased police calls

The Brief The park-and-ride lots at College Avenue have been shut down, days after similar action was taken at the Holt Avenue lot. The state is shutting down the lots, citing a significant increase in police calls compared to 2023. Those who have lived in the lots argue there are few places to turn for shelter.



Wisconsin has begun closing another park-and-ride lot in Milwaukee County. One week ago, the Holt Avenue park-and-ride was closed off. Now, it is happening at the College Avenue locations.

Ric and his dog, Sasha, have called the College Avenue park-and-ride log home off and on for months.

"They came through today with another letter saying the third. So that buys us more time. Instead of spending money on a hotel, I can use money to get my vehicle fixed," Ric said.

Ric told FOX6 News he is a veteran. He works overnights and could stay in a hotel. But he would not have enough money to try and find his own place – if he could find one.

"I could drop $25 for an application fee, and get rejected. Do that multiple times; it’s a waste of money," Ric said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Earlier in October, the state began shutting down the park-and-ride lots – citing a 42% increase in police calls compared to 2023. Even as Milwaukee County helped people find stable housing, more people kept showing up.

"Unfortunately, what we have not seen is additional resources being added," said Eva Welch, co-founder and executive director of Street Angels.

Homeless outreach group Street Angels said it comes down to housing.

"As far as solutions, obviously more shelter space, and more affordable housing. Until those solutions are available Street Angels will be out in the community making sure that people just have what they need to survive outside," Welch said.

County officials say its outreach teams will try to get people house – as the parks department had to shut down a road at Wilson Park, and clear out campers and vehicles over the weekend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I’m wondering, the powers that be that decided to throw us out of here. The shelters are full. Where do they expect people to do. Did they think that through?

Ric asked.

Ric can only control one thing at a time.

Related article

The southwest College Avenue park-and-ride lot will remain partially open to serve transit riders. In the northeast lot, once people leave, they cannot come back unless it is to get more of their things.