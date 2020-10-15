Expand / Collapse search

Colectivo closing Third Ward cafe, other operations due to COVID-19

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Historic Third Ward
MILWAUKEE - Colectivo Coffee will close two cafes -- one in Milwaukee, one in Madison -- effective November 1, a release said Thursday. 

The Third Ward cafe and the Capitol Square location in Madison have both suffered significant declines in sales due to the pandemic which is forcing their closure, according to a release. 

“We are saddened to close these cafes for our co-workers and the customers they serve," said VP Brand, Marketing, Retail, Scott Schwebel. "We tried to make a go of it, but they simply are not viable in this COVID environment. We are rooting for a return to normalcy in these neighborhoods and Colectivo looks forward to being there for these communities when they bounce back.” 

The Colectivo locations in the US Bank building downtown and at Bayshore Town Center have also yet to reopen after the pandemic's shut down in March. Both have no reopening dates in sight. 

Colectivo is also shuttering its Chicago Troubadour Bakery project which was slated to begin construction this past March, but halted because of the pandemic. The bakery was being built to support current and future Chicago Colectivo Cafes and Troubadour Bakery wholesale business. 

