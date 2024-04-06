Cole Brings Plenty, '1923' actor and nephew of 'Yellowstone' star, found dead

article

The body of Cole Brings Plenty, "1923" actor and nephew of "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty , was discovered by Johnson County, Kansas, sheriffs Friday. He was 27.

"Deputies were dispatched to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane in reference to an unoccupied vehicle," sheriffs said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Upon checking the area, authorities discovered a "deceased male in the wooded area away from the vehicle," who was identified as Cole.

Cole had been wanted by the Lawrence Police Department on allegations of domestic violence. He played Pete Plenty Clouds in the "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923."

"Investigations, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner are on scene," sheriffs said in a statement.

His cause of death is still undetermined.

Cole went missing on Easter Sunday. "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser made a public plea to help find Mo Brings Plenty's nephew, and shared a missing persons poster on social media Tuesday with photos of Cole.

"My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing," he wrote. "He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City . If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police."

Mo, an Oglala Lakota, wrote that his nephew "went missing from Lawrence, Kansas on March 31, 2024," in an Instagram post shared Tuesday.

"Cole was last seen leaving out of Lawrence, Kansas South on highway U.S. 59 in his 2005 white Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of March 31," the poster said. "Cole missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him."

The note described Cole as 5'10" tall with "long black hair and brown eyes," weighing between 145 and 150 pounds, and mentioned that Cole's cellphone "is currently off."

