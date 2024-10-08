Coldplay concert at Camp Randall Stadium set for July 19, 2025

article

The Brief Coldplay is coming to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for a July 2025 show. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 11.



Coldplay is bringing its Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on July 19, 2025. It will be the band's Madison debut.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. CT for first access to tickets. The artist presale begins on Friday, October 11 at 9 am (CT).

The general on-sale begins on Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. CT.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, November 22. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost $20 USD/20 CAD per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other). Locations will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show and can be throughout the venue from the floor to the upper levels, side view seats and everywhere in between.

Complete tour dates are available at coldplay.com/tour.