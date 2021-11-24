Cocktail recipes everyone will be thankful for

There's no reason to fuss over complicated cocktails this Thanksgiving. You can still impress with ingredients you already have at home. Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with holiday recipes everyone will be thankful for.

Fizzie Jackie Rose



1 oz Brightonwoods Apple brandy



1/2 oz Goodland Cranberry liqueur



1/2 oz grenadine



1/2 oz lime juice



Put all ingredients into a Collins glass with ice. Fill to the top with club soda. Garnish with a rosemary twig.





Chai Pumpkin Toddy



1 oz Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit



1/2 oz Goodland Orange



1/2 oz lemon juice



1/2 oz honey



1 1/2 oz Rishi Chai Masala Concentrate



1 dash Angostura bitters I



Combine all ingredients into a mug and then add 6-7 oz of boiling water. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.