Coats for Kids drive sees ‘tremendous’ 2020 response

With winter temperatures officially here, the need for coats is greater than ever.

Saturday, Dec. 5 marked the last FOX6 Coats For Kids drive-thru for drop-off donations. The program looked different this year but was a success.

Cars lined up Saturday at Steinhafels in Menomonee Falls with trunks full of coats.

“The response has been tremendous in terms of doing it this way which has been a different way for us to do it," said Chad Dern with Steinhafels.

The contactless drive-thru was a change in the event due to COVID-19.

2020 Coats for Kids donation drive-thru

Advertisement

“We were not quite sure necessarily sure how this would go but we had huge lines and the response has been tremendous,” Dern said.

Over the last four weeks, hundreds of coats are collected.

It's good news as COVID-19 not only changed the annual event's operation -- but the need for kids coats too.

“The need this year is greater than ever because of COVID. We have seen an increase in donations, more people willing to give,” Amy Hand with the Salvation Army said.

2020 Coats for Kids collection

Giving back -- a warm feeling during such a cold time -- helped fuel donations that help kids in need in Milwaukee County.

Over the past 36 years -- Coats for Kids has collected and given away more than 300,000 coats.

“It’s a great way really for people who are less fortunate to say hey I have a nice warm coat for my kid,” Dern said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If you weren't able to make the coat drive on Saturday, you can still donate online. The Salvation Army says kids coats cost roughly $30.

If you need a coat -- you can make an appointment in January to register. More information is available at fox6now.com/news/2020coatsforkids.