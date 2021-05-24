Click It Or Ticket campaign starts Monday, runs through June 6

article

Starting Monday, May 24 through June 6, Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officers will join law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, for the annual Click It or Ticket mobilization effort. They will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours to reinforce one safety message – BUCKLE UP.

"We’re glad to see people traveling again, and we want them to do it safely," Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. "The single, most important way motorists can protect themselves and their passengers is by making sure everyone’s buckled up, for each and every trip."

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.