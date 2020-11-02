Expand / Collapse search

Clerks are not expecting huge in-person turnout on Election Day

By
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Clerks are not expecting huge in-person turnout on Election Day

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the already historic 2020 Election, but clerks aren't expecting a large in-person turn out.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for what is already a historic election. 

After a surge of absentee votes already cast before Election Day, clerks in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties are not expecting huge in-person turnout on Tuesday.

"Based on the predictions we’ve made, it will be approximately 33% of the registered voters will cast their ballot in person tomorrow," said Julietta Henry, Milwaukee County Elections Director.

Julietta Henry

Still, your polling place will look a little different. Social distance will be enforced and poll workers will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) because of COVID-19. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but you cannot be turned away if you do not.

"They are also recommended unanimously by the bipartisan elections commission for voters – but they are not required for voters.  You can’t add an additional qualification to the constitutional right to vote," said Meg Wartman, Waukesha County Clerk.

Meg Wartman

A valid photo ID is also required to cast your ballot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Last week, the City of Waukesha's clerk show FOX6 News where thousands of ballots already cast were being stored. The city will not be using a central count of votes, but rather will redistribute absentees back out to respective polling places to be tabulated.

There are about 40 cities, villages, and towns across the state that will count their absentee ballots at a central location. That includes Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Racine.

Bublr Bike offers free 30-minute rides on Election Day
slideshow

Bublr Bike offers free 30-minute rides on Election Day

Bublr Bikes will offer free rides on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) by offering a free 30-minute ride to all community members to encourage voter turnout.

Road to 270: Electoral paths for President Trump, Biden
slideshow

Road to 270: Electoral paths for President Trump, Biden

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.