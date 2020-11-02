Clerks are not expecting huge in-person turnout on Election Day

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for what is already a historic election.

After a surge of absentee votes already cast before Election Day, clerks in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties are not expecting huge in-person turnout on Tuesday.

"Based on the predictions we’ve made, it will be approximately 33% of the registered voters will cast their ballot in person tomorrow," said Julietta Henry, Milwaukee County Elections Director.

Julietta Henry

Still, your polling place will look a little different. Social distance will be enforced and poll workers will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) because of COVID-19. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but you cannot be turned away if you do not.

"They are also recommended unanimously by the bipartisan elections commission for voters – but they are not required for voters. You can’t add an additional qualification to the constitutional right to vote," said Meg Wartman, Waukesha County Clerk.

Meg Wartman

A valid photo ID is also required to cast your ballot.

Last week, the City of Waukesha's clerk show FOX6 News where thousands of ballots already cast were being stored. The city will not be using a central count of votes, but rather will redistribute absentees back out to respective polling places to be tabulated.

There are about 40 cities, villages, and towns across the state that will count their absentee ballots at a central location. That includes Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Racine.