Classic smoked beef brisket and corn chowder recipe

Summer is the perfect time for smoked meats! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with classic smoked beef brisket and corn chowder.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound smoked beef Brisket, shredded

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 leek, halved, thinly-sliced

1-1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, diced into 1/2 to 3/4-inch cubes

5 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 cups frozen sweet corn kernels

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Garnishes:

Crumbled cotija cheese, chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges, hot pepper sauce, diced avocado (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oil in 6-quart stock pot on medium-low heat until hot; add leek. Cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally until softened. Add potatoes and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 20 minutes, or until potato is tender. Remove from heat.

Add 2 cups potato mixture to blender container. Pulse on and off until smooth. Roughly mash remaining potato mixture in stock pot for chunky consistency; combine with blended mixture in same pot. Add corn, cream, paprika and prepared beef Brisket. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with cheese, cilantro, lime, hot sauce and avocado, as desired.



Cook's Tip:

To smoke beef Brisket, add wood chunks, chips or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer's instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F. Combine 1/4 cup granulated garlic, 1/4 cup sweet paprika, 1/4 cup cracked black pepper and 2 tablespoon kosher salt in small bowl. Sprinkle and press evenly into 12 to 13 pound whole beef Brisket on all sides and edges. The whole brisket may require some fat trimming to ensure that the rub makes contact with the brisket. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickets part of roast, not resting in fat. Place brisket in smoker according to manufacturer's instructions. Set timer for 12 hours depending on desired smoke flavor. After 3 hours, you may carefully remove beef, wrap it in foil and return to smoker for remaining cook time. This is called the "Texas Crutch." Carefully remove brisket from smoker after 12 hours or when internal temperature reaches 205°F for brisket that can be shredded.

Advertisement

Corn may be grilled for added flavor.