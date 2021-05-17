Expand / Collapse search

City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages

MILWAUKEE - If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three-hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.

From Pub Crawls to Private tours, City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages and wants to take you on your next adventure across the city. Brian is outside at a sculpture in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward that’s normally present at barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals.

About City Tours MKE (website)

City Tours MKE was initially launched in 2013, with our founder Meghan, leading Milwaukee Haunted History Tours as a hobby.  Enthusiasm for that tour grew quickly, as well as for more of what Milwaukee had to offer, which led to additional tour/event offerings to support the growing interest.  Not long after that, we began to add staff; people who were as crazy about Milwaukee as Meghan, and we’re eager to show locals and visitors alike the many facets of this wonderful, diverse and eclectic city.  We invested in our first electric low speed cruiser back in 2018, and from there were well on our way to becoming a Milwaukee staple. 

Our tours and events showcase the best of the best and our hidden gems ranging from Milwaukee’s fantastic multicultural food destinations, our rich history in the brewery industry in conjunction with today’s fresh new spin in the form of some of the best microbreweries in the country, our unique art and architecture scene, our wonderfully gritty dive bars where a PBR on tap never tasted so good and so much more! 

We are dedicated to being as Eco-friendly as possible and always looking for new, innovative ways in which to further excel in that area.  We are proud that City Tours MKE is one of the only tour companies that uses emission-free electric cruisers!   

Things are always changing and evolving within Milwaukee and as such, our many repeat customers always have new and exciting regular and seasonal options to choose from.  Even for those who opt for the same favorite tour more than once, the experience is never the same.  Our passion is to make it easy for our guests to fall (just a little more) in love with Milwaukee by working out all the details and logistics for them in advance.  Join us soon for a tour, event, or activity.  All you need to do is show up ready for an adventure!

