City of Milwaukee to enter Phase 4.2 of its public health order

After a number of revisions, the City of Milwaukee is once again updating its public health plan, with coronavirus restrictions to become even tighter.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 29, the City of Milwaukee will enter Phase 4.2 of its public health order. Under Phase 4.2, capacity will be limited at all public places from where it was at 50% to whichever of the following is the lowest -- 25% capacity, 10 people or one person per 30 square feet. Dance floors will also be restricted.

Under the updated order — restaurants and bars will be restricted to 25% capacity, down from 50 percent — unless the establishment's COVID Safety Plan is approved by the Milwaukee Health Department.

Public indoor events may not exceed 25 percent of a site's capacity, or more than 10 people — not including employees — and seating is required.

For outdoor events, up to 25 people can gather with social distancing measures in place.

Weddings, funerals, religious and political events are an exception -- permitted to host up to 100 guests or 25% of the space's capacity.

Dance floors are prohibited under Order 4.2.

Additionally, team sports are restricted to intra-squad and intra-school events, unless otherwise approved by the Milwaukee Health Department.

