City of Milwaukee Health Department Keenan Sexual Health Clinic temporarily closed due to power outage

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) Keenan Sexual Health Clinic had to temporarily close Tuesday, Aug. 25 due to a power outage.

A tree fell on the electrical lines, which required the Milwaukee Fire Department to respond, put the fire out, and cut the tree down so the electrical lines could be repaired.

Mask distribution will continue until 3 p.m., however, all other services are cancelled for the remainder of the day due to no power in the facility.

Keenan Sexual Health Clinic will resume normal hours of operation beginning Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. All MHD clinic services, schedules, and locations can be located at: https://city.milwaukee.gov/health/locations-and-Schedules.