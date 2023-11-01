City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested; 38-foot Colorado Blue Spruce

City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Services Division harvested the annual City Christmas Tree on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The 38-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Denise Blue from her home near 74th and Congress.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to its home just outside of Fiserv Forum.

The tree will be decorated in partnership with Milwaukee entertaining and style expert David Caruso. The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree at Deer District, illuminated by We Energies Foundation, will be on display at the temporarily renamed "Cheer District" beginning with a public tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 17.

2023 marks the 110th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s.

For the 2023 City Christmas Tree harvest, the city of Milwaukee is again partnering with Black Husky Brewing who will take boughs from the tree to create a beer. Proceeds from the sale of that beer will benefit the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund.