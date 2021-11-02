City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested Tuesday

City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Division harvested the annual City Christmas tree on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The 36-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Mike Connell and Katie Major from their home on 88th Street.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to City Hall, where the tree will be placed on North Market Street. The tree will be decorated by DPW Forestry staff in preparation for the annual City Christmas Tree lighting.

2021 marks the 108th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest-running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s.

For the 2021 City Christmas Tree Harvest, the City of Milwaukee is again partnering with Black Husky Brewing.