City of Mequon to host 12 COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning March 31

Beginning Wednesday, March 31, Midland Health, a local vaccination company, will be holding a dozen COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Mequon City Hall.

Clinics will run from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on specific days throughout the month of April, as follows:

First Shot Clinics

Wednesday, March 31: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 1: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 2: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 8: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 9: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Second Shot Clinics

Wednesday, April 21: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 22: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 23: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 29: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Due to limited supply, vaccines are available by appointment only to eligible individuals as determined by the State of Wisconsin Distribution Plan. A complete listing of populations currently eligible to receive the vaccine is posted on the Department of Health Services website.

To schedule an appointment, please view Midland Health’s online scheduler and search for: Mequon City Hall, 11333 Cedarburg Rd, Mequon, WI. To be fully vaccinated, individuals will need two shots over a three-week period. Participants will be able to register for a second vaccine dose at the same time they register for the first dose, and a second dose will automatically be sent to Midland for administration. For questions or help with the scheduler, please call Midland Health at 262-754-3130.

Vaccinations will be provided at no cost to individuals, but insurance will be billed for a vaccination administration fee. Individuals should bring a copy of their photo ID and an insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card if they have one, and a completed Midland Health consent form. Those without insurance will also be eligible for the shot.