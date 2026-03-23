City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools kick off 'Hello Summer'

The Brief Mayor Johnson and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius launch the city’s Hello Summer efforts. The Hello Summer kickoff is taking place earlier than in previous years.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Monday, March 23 launched the city’s Hello Summer efforts.

About Hello Summer

What we know:

Hello Summer is the City of Milwaukee's annual initiative to connect youth and households with summer employment, programming, childcare, camps, and enrichment opportunities.



The Hello Summer kickoff is taking place earlier than in previous years with the goal of getting more young people involved in positive programming.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Hello Summer resources and opportunities are featured on the city’s website at Milwaukee.gov/HelloSummer.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee.







