Cintas to close Menomonee Falls location due to pandemic: 'No disruptions to customers'





MENOMONEE FALLS -- Cintas Corporation has announced they will cease operations at the Menomonee Falls location citing "unforeseeable business circumstances" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a release sent Monday, July 5, the company says it will close August 31 and transition servicing its customers and processing products to other local operations.



The company says it regularly examines operations around the country to determine the structure for customer service and growth.



The statement read:



"Cintas remains committed to providing great service with no disruptions to customers during this transition. The company also remains committed to continuing to be a good corporate citizen to the Milwaukee community."



The company recommends that affected employee-partners apply for open positions at other area Cintas facilities. If the company is unable to offer continuing employment, severance pay, and optional continued healthcare coverage will be provided.



