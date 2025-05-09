Chrono Cryo; On the Counter

Expand / Collapse search

Published  May 9, 2025 11:30am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Ice, ice baby! Agency creative director Ryan Castelaz mixes up a chilling concoction called ‘Chrono Cryo.’

2 ounces Spirit Tea Clear Heart White infused Free Spirits Gin
.5 ounce Aloe Syrup 
1 drop WS5 Flavorless Menthol
Microplaned Frozen Cucumber

Directions

Add the first three ingredients to a stirring pitcher.
Fill with ice and stir for 10–15 seconds to incorporate and chill. 
Using a Hawthorne strainer, strain into a coupe glass prepared with large format ice.
Microplane frozen cucumber over the top and serve.
 

Agency creative director Ryan Castelaz shares a recipe for Chrono Cryo.

