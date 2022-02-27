Expand / Collapse search

Christopher Lalor, murdered Racine firefighter, remembered at vigil

A prayer vigil took place Sunday night in honor of Racine firefighter Christopher Lalor, killed by a long-time friend and former roommate, according to authorities.

RACINE, Wis. - A prayer vigil took place Sunday night, Feb. 27 in honor of Racine firefighter Christopher Lalor.

Investigators say Lalor was found dead in the basement of his home by his mother Feb. 20.

Peter Lui; Christopher Lalor

Peter Lui is accused of shooting and killing Lalor.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office in Florida found Lui dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lalor's family told police the two were long-time friends and former roommates.

Lalor served 21 years with the Racine Fire Department.

