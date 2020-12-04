Christmas trees may cause allergy flare ups, experts say

With more time spent indoors due to the pandemic, many people are in the midst of setting up holiday decorations.

But, your Christmas tree can cause respiratory issues. Something even more concerning as COVID-19 cases increase.

"Allergies tend to act up around the holidays because of the mold, dust and pollen that’s get brought in to the house by the Christmas tree," David Harley said.

Harley, the owner of Advanta Clean of Badgerland, says Christmas trees — both natural and artificial — can have mold or dust on them and could cause an allergic reaction or asthma attack.

This is especially concerning with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

"Use a leaf blower and just blow off all the branches and that will get rid of a lot of dust and pollen," he said.

Harley recommends cleaning another decor off too.

"Wipe them off with a microfiber towel dipped in water to get any dust and contaminants off the decorations," he said.

There are some other scrooges Wisconsinites should be aware of including poinsettias.

Harley says anyone with a latex allergy could have breathing issues around the plant, recommending artificial ones.

And what about the smell of Christmas?

"Petroleum based candles tend to create soot and various gases that can be troublesome for people with breathing issues," Harley said.

Natural products are the safest route when it comes to — hoping these tips will keep everyone's spirits bright.

When it's time to take down your decorations Advanta Clean recommends using plastic containers or plastic bags to store them, not cardboard.

The owner says when cardboard gets wet -- it can grow mold.