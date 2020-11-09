Christmas Fantasy House comes up with new way to raise money for those in need

This year, the Christmas Fantasy House has unfortunately been canceled due to Covid-19, but they’ve come up with a new, fun, and safe way to continue to raise money for those in need. Brian is at Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin with details on how you can help them Stuff The Stocking.

About Christmas Fantasy House (website)

The Loretta Thomson Christmas Fantasy House is a holiday tradition in the greater Milwaukee area that benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. Top designers join forces to turn a home into a spectacular winter wonderland.

About Ronald McDonald House (website)

Proceeds from the 2019 Christmas Fantasy House will benefit the Ronald McDonald House® located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin, Inc. keeps families together while their children are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals.

More than 40,000 families from 568 Wisconsin communities, all 50 states and 23 foreign countries have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House since it opened its doors in 1984. The Ronald McDonald House mission is supported by more than 550 volunteers. Visit their website for more information. Become a part of their virtual community through Facebook, Twitter or their blog “Love Notes“.

There are several ways to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin throughout the year. Volunteering your time, collecting pop tabs, contributing to the wish list, or participating in their planned giving program, we invite you to learn more about opportunities to support the efforts of the Ronald McDonald House and the families they care for.