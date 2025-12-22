Christmas Family Feast returns to Milwaukee as donation gap remains

The Brief Volunteers are preparing to serve about 3,000 people at the 36th annual Christmas Family Feast in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 25. The Salvation Army is still more than $1 million short of its $3.1 million fundraising goal for year-round services. Organizers say the focus remains on community, fellowship and meeting immediate needs this holiday season.



Volunteers are working around the clock at Milwaukee’s Baird Center as preparations ramp up for the annual Christmas Family Feast, which will welcome thousands of guests on Christmas morning while organizers continue pushing to close a multimillion-dollar fundraising gap.

What we know:

The 36th annual Christmas Family Feast is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 25, with volunteers spread across kitchens and ballrooms decorating, organizing and preparing meals for a free holiday feast expected to serve about 3,000 people.

Longtime volunteer Viola Redick spent Monday morning helping with decorations, saying the work is about more than logistics.

"Decorating is one of the things I love to be able to get creative," said Redick, a volunteer. "Being able to serve that community that are less fortunate at this time of the year, it’s so great, and it just fills my heart up with joy to be able to that."

In addition to the meal, guests will have access to free haircuts and holiday treats, with appearances planned from Santa and the Grinch. Organizers say the focus is on creating a welcoming space centered on connection and dignity.

"Just the fellowship around the table just to be able to say hi to people and then there are some treats as they go out the door, just to say Merry Christmas to them," said Major Beverly Gates, Milwaukee area commander for the Salvation Army.

By the numbers:

While the event itself is free, the Salvation Army is also using the holiday season to push toward its largest annual fundraising goal. Gates said the organization is aiming to raise $3.1 million by the end of January to support year-round services.

"I just saw a report today, we’re about just a little over $1.7 million, so we still have a little ways to go," said Gates.

Gates said rising costs of living have contributed to the shortfall. Donations from the campaign help fund services such as housing support, disaster relief and food assistance throughout the year.

"This is our largest fundraising opportunity," said Gates. "If we don’t meet our goal, that means that we have to adjust our ability to serve others throughout the year."

Big picture view:

Despite the financial pressure, volunteers say the heart of the event remains unchanged.

"There’s always a need in the community to help out or help with the homeless or help with food pantries and things like that, to be able to give back to your community and help somebody in need," said Redick.

Organizers say doors will open at the Baird Center at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with meals served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.