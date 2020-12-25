Christmas Day fire displaces residents of Milwaukee home

article

Residents of a Milwaukee home have been displaced for the night after a Christmas Day fire.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire began in the attic of a residence near 16th and Concordia on Friday afternoon, Dec. 25. The fire was contained to the attic.

No one was injured. Fire officials do not know how many people live at the residence.

