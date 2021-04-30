Christian Yelich, Sargento challenge Brewers fans to join fight against hunger

Sargento Foods Inc., in partnership with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, is calling on fans to step up to the plate and help alleviate hunger in Wisconsin.

Yelich posted a video today on his Twitter calling on fans to like, retweet and share the official Double Helping For Hunger video on social media, and you can view it HERE. Sargento will donate an additional $1 for every like or share of the video, matching donations to Hunger Task Force up to $20,000.

This $20,000 is in addition to the core of the Double Helping for Hunger program, in which Sargento contributes $200 to Hunger Task Force for each double that the Brewers hit during any 2021 home or road game.