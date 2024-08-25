Slow Roll in Milwaukee celebrates biking, honors Chris Kegel

article

The high heat didn’t stop around 1,000 bike riders from pedaling along Milwaukee’s lakefront today, and the pace was a little slower.

"Today is a perfect day for a bike ride because it’s nice and sunny," said Amelia Kegel, Owner of Wheel & Sprocket.

With their bright t-shirts, bike riders lit up the lakefront for Chris' Slow Roll bike ride.

Plenty of people came out to take part in the Slow Roll

"The Chris Kegel Slow Roll is a 1,000-person free, family-fun ride," Amelia added. "It’s 10 miles on beautiful Lake Michigan."

Amelia says the annual ride honors the life and legacy of her dad, Chris Kegel. The late Wheel & Sprocket owner loved bikes and Wisconsin.

"We think that bikes just make the world a better place," Amelia said.

The slow roll started in 2016. The ride is also a way to highlight the Chris Kegel Foundation, which promotes safe bike riding through projects and events.

Slow Roll bike event

"What he and his children have done to support biking in southeastern Wisconsin is remarkable," said Tim Harden, who's on his ninth ride. "You look around, and you just see such a variety of ages that are participating. Everyone from geriatrics, like me, to little kids."

There were also people there participating for the first time.

"It’s fun. I also like to meet other cyclists," said Fahmi Mohammad, who also said the heat and distance did not bother him. "Piece of cake."

At the Slow Roll, people became fast friends, and there was connection and community. That’s just what Chris Kegel would have wanted.