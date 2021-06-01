Children's Wisconsin visitor policy updated, changes effective June 1

article

Children's Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 1 announced an update to their visitor policy.

In Milwaukee and Fox Valley, four adults will be allowed on a patient's visitor list. These four names must remain the same for the entire stay. Two people will be allowed at the bedside at a time.

Siblings and visitors under age 18 are still not allowed in hospital inpatient care units at this time.

Two people may also now accompany the patient in specialty care, primary care, urgent care, labs, therapies, and community services.

Additionally, two people are still allowed with the patient in the surgicenter, emergency department, imaging, and surgical services on the Milwaukee campus.