Expand / Collapse search

Children's Wisconsin visitor policy updated, changes effective June 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - Children's Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 1 announced an update to their visitor policy. 

In Milwaukee and Fox Valley, four adults will be allowed on a patient's visitor list. These four names must remain the same for the entire stay. Two people will be allowed at the bedside at a time. 

Siblings and visitors under age 18 are still not allowed in hospital inpatient care units at this time. 

Two people may also now accompany the patient in specialty care, primary care, urgent care, labs, therapies, and community services. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Additionally, two people are still allowed with the patient in the surgicenter, emergency department, imaging, and surgical services on the Milwaukee campus.

Milwaukee effort to employ youths this summer

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett talked on Monday, May 31 about efforts to encourage, engage, and employ young people this upcoming summer.