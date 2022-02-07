Children's Wisconsin Hero Wagons; new hospital transport for kids

The staff at Children’s Wisconsin is always trying to find ways to make their patients’ stay as comfortable as possible. Recently they’ve introduced a new gadget that might make traveling around the hospital a bit more fun.

Children’s Wisconsin is introducing a new way to ride in style around the hospital.

Molly McCormick, child life specialist with Children’s Wisconsin.

"We only have wheelchairs and infant carriers. So that in between population for the toddlers all the way up to teenagers, we didn’t have anything that would comfortably fit them," said Molly McCormick, Child Life Specialist with Children’s Wisconsin.

Enter the Hero Wagon—custom-made and provided by Radio Flyer; a company known for their red wagons and products specifically made for kids with medical needs.

The wagons allow for young patients to have an alternative option to wheelchairs; allowing them to get from point A to point B comfortably and functionally.

"Say our patient needed to slide out easily…we do have seatbelts because safety first…and we would bring them out like that and let them stand short to the ground. This is nice for that toddler, preschool population where they're not getting out of a giant wheelchair and stepping down," said McCormick.

With the positive response so far, the staff hopes they can add more wagons to the fleet in order to further provide a sense of freedom to their patients.

"It opens up a whole new opportunity for mobility in the hospital which is huge because more patients can get out of their rooms if they’re able to and explore some of our pro0gramming opportunities or just get a change of scenery which is huge for coping," said McCormick.

Children’s Wisconsin is able to get helpful items like the wagons through donations.