Children missing from south side; 'custody dispute' on Feb. 15

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a child custody dispute that occurred near 5th and Layton on the city's south side around 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

The suspect refused to return his children to the mother. 

The two children are Afathia Reynosa, 9, and Dameon Reynosa, 10. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek the known suspect. 

Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

