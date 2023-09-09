Sussex childhood cancer survivor, family raise money for St. Jude

A Sussex family is celebrating a 9-year-old boy being cancer free this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Colton is full of life, but around this time seven years ago, his mother got news that changed their lives forever.

"The radiology tech said to me, ‘He’s got a tumor, and it’s large. We’re hopeful he’s going to make it through the night, but we’ll keep you posted,’" said his mother, Colleen Kelley.

Colton was only 2 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

"We headed to St. Jude right away where we spent six months under treatment – chemotherapy treatment," Kelley said.

Colton Kelley

Colton's mother said those months were terrifying, but the people at St. Jude were there through it all.

"They were not just my doctors, they were not just his doctors, they were our family," she said. "They gave me my child, so I can do nothing less than give back what I can do now."

Colton is now seven years cancer free.

"St. Jude, I’d probably say it saves children's lives," he said.

Now, every September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Kelley family invites the community to help pay it forward to St. Jude.

"Last year alone, we raised $74,000 dollars," said Kelley. "Now we have over 300 people in and out these doors. We have over 300 companies that donate."

Colton Kelley

Kelley said no family should have to watch a child battle cancer without support, and asks others to donate to the hospital.

"The minute I walked through those doors, I knew we were going to be OK," she said.

St. Jude reports about 483,000 children are survivors of cancer.