Child tax credit: Biden, Harris to mark first day of payments

The Biden administration will take a victory lap Thursday, marking the first day American families receive their first monthly payment under the expanded child tax credit.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday morning at 11:45 ET. The event, which can be watched on LiveNOW from FOX, is set to feature real-life stories from ordinary Americans detailing how the tax credit will benefit them.

"The president felt it was important to elevate this issue to make sure people understand this is a benefit that will help them as we still work to recover from the pandemic and the economic downturn," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Wednesday’s news briefing.

The child tax credit isn’t new. It’s been around since 1997. But it has previously only been available to Americans who earned enough income to owe taxes to the IRS. And that threshold was statistically more elusive for minority parents.

Biden changed that with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in March. It made the credit accessible to any family and raised the credit’s limit from it's $2,000 per child maximum.

The child tax credit gives families an extra $3,600 per year for every child younger than 6, and $3,000 per year for every child between 6 and 17 years old. Those who opt for the monthly payments will receive $300 for kids younger than 6 and $250 for kids between 6 and 17.

"We have seen projections that the Child Tax Credit, the implementation — or the extension of Child Tax Credit could reduce — could cut child poverty in half. And this is just extra money that’s going into people’s bank accounts who need help the most," Psaki stressed.

Much like the stimulus checks the government distributed in 2020, the payments phase out at the $75,000 annual income threshold for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples.

Higher-income families with incomes of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous credit worth $2,000 per year.

The tax credit expires after this year, but the Biden administration has expressed desires to see it continue through 2025, ultimately becoming permanent.

"I will say that there are tens of millions of families across the country who will benefit from the child tax credit that has been extended thanks to the American Rescue Plan," Psaki said. "Also, it’s something that he has advocated for and will continue to push for. And there’s broad support for, in Congress, extending further than that."

Even so, the expanded tax credit does not enjoy universal support in Congress. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Biden’s "child allowance" is "anti-work" and "anti-family" because recipients qualify regardless of employment status.

"In recent months, Americans have seen the destructive consequences that follow when the government pays people not to work," Rubio said. "These new payments will recreate the same problems and cause totally new ones. Not only does Biden’s plan abandon incentives for marriage and requirements for work, but it will also destroy the child-support enforcement system as we know it by sending cash payments to single parents without ensuring child-support orders are established.

An administration official disputed those claims. According to the Associated Press, the Treasury estimates indicate that 97% of recipients of the tax credit have wages or self-employment income, while the other 3% are grandparents or have health issues.

The official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said the credit starts phasing out at $150,000 for joint filers, so there is no disincentive for the poor to work because a job would just give them more income.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.