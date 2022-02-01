Expand / Collapse search

Child pornography case: Mount Pleasant man accused

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jose Perez-Cabrera

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 27-year-old Mount Pleasant man faces six counts of possession of child pornography. The accused is Jose Perez-Cabrera.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Racine Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on S. Newman Road in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Jan. 31. 

Investigators received a cyber tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The tip indicated "suspected child pornography videos were being uploaded and downloaded" at the Newman Road address. A review of the videos shows they "are clearly child pornography and exploitation, and similarly depict child sexual assault."

Perez-Cabrera, the resident of that home in question, was taken into custody. The criminal complaint says "he admitted that he had been uploading and downloading child pornography for some time using the Kik Application."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says "numerous electronic devices were seized from the home" and from Perez-Cabrera.

Perez-Cabrera made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Cash bond was set at $20,000. He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 10.

Panama plane crash: Bodies of Wisconsin, Illinois women recovered
article

Panama plane crash: Bodies of Wisconsin, Illinois women recovered

A Waukesha family now has a chance to grieve after the recovery of two women who were passengers in a small aircraft that crashed off the coast of Panama.

12th and Burleigh fatal shooting; Milwaukee man shot, suspects sought
article

12th and Burleigh fatal shooting; Milwaukee man shot, suspects sought

Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Milwaukee man near 12th and Burleigh on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Kleefisch talks police, public safety

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch touted her public safety plan in Milwaukee on Tuesday.