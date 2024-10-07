A quick and delicious dinner that's easy to whip up and customize! Ying Stoller shares her recipe for chicken vegetable stir-fry.



Chicken Vegetable Stir-Fry

8-10oz boneless skinless chicken breast

2 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

2 tablespoons oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 ½ cup mixed vegetables (onions, carrots and pea pods)

Slice chicken into thin slices. Add 1 tablespoon stir fry sauce and 2 teaspoons oil. Mix well.

Heat the remaining oil in a wok or skillet, add chopped garlic. Stir for about 2 seconds, then add chicken. Stir fry until chicken appears no more pink, add mixed vegetables. Stir for 30 seconds or until vegetables are cooked, then add Stir Fry Sauce. Stir to coat everything with the sauce evenly.