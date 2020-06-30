Chicago to deploy 1,200 additional police officers over concerns of violent July 4 weekend

CHICAGO -- Chicago is gearing up to deploy an additional 1,200 police officers throughout the city’s streets for this upcoming Fourth of July weekend, following recent gun violence that didn't even spare young children.



The two weekends heading into the long holiday this year ended with a combined total of 111 people being shot in Chicago, 24 fatally. The victims included a 1-year-old riding in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl who was inside her home when a bullet fired a block away pierced a window and struck her in the head.

CLICK HERE to read more stories from FOX News