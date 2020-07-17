Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls White House's McEnany a 'Karen' after reported 'derelict mayor' slight
CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a "Karen" on Twitter Thursday, after reportedly being called a "derelict mayor" during a press briefing.
White House correspondent for Time Magazine Brian Bennett originally mentioned the slight on his Twitter account, before the message was picked up by Lightfoot.
Lightfoot, a Democrat, followed up with her own tweet which referred to McEnany as "Karen" — a pejorative term that has come to prominence to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations.
"Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth," the mayor wrote.
Fox News reached out to the White House press office but did not receive a response to the request for comment.
