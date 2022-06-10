Chicago man arrested in Wisconsin, charged with fatally shooting a 24-year-old on Christmas last year
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man on Christmas Day last year.
Santi Castaneda faces one felony count of first-degree murder.
On Dec. 25, 2021, Castaneda allegedly shot a 24-year-old man multiple times, killing him.
The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of North Averse Avenue.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Castaneda Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
No additional information has been released by police.