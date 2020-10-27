Cheering for the Packers: Tips on creating the gameday grazing board

Cheering on the Packers and tasty snacks go hand-in-hand. Chef Alisa Malavenda joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips on creating a perfect gameday grazing board.

Chicken Wing Snack Board

These wings are baked instead of fried, but first coated with a rub that has baking powder

( NOT SODA) when it is mixed with the salt in the rub it coats the chicken skin drying it out and so the result is crispy and crunchy

Rub on all the wings per 3 pound of chicken wings

1 T baking powder

1 t salt

1/2 t pepper

1/2 t garlic powder

1/2 t onion powder

Buffalo Chicken Wings

3 pounds chicken wings

1/2 cup hot sauce such as Frank's Red Hot Sauce

4 tablespoons butter melted

1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil and spray an oven safe rack with pam – place on top of foiled pan.

Place the chicken wings in a bowl. Add the baking powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.

Toss to coat the chicken evenly with the baking powder and spices.

Place the wings on the rack in a single layer.

Bake for 45 minutes flipping the chicken after 20 minutes., or until wings are light golden brown and crispy.

In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, butter and honey.

Pour the sauce over the wings and toss to coat evenly.

Bleu Cheese balls

8 oz cream cheese

5 oz bleu cheese crumbles

3/4 C sharp cheddar , shredded

2 t dried minced onion or shallot

2 T finely diced celery

2 1/2 t Worcestershire sauce

1/2 t dried parsley

Combine the cream cheese, bleu cheese, cheddar cheese, minced onion, celery and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well.

Shape the cheese together into 1 inch balls and then wrap tightly with cling wrap.

Store in the fridge until ready to serve, up to 3 days.

When ready to serve unwrap the cheese ball and roll in parsley until coated.

Add to that side of the board

Celery sticks-Carrot sticks-Ranch and bleu cheese dressing

Soft pretzels- Pretzel sticks

Baked Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

3 pounds chicken wings

Rub from above- you can also add ½ tsp of smoked paprika for a smokier flavor

Honey BBQ Sauce:

1 ½ cups favorite BBQ ( I use sweet baby Rays )

1/4 cup honey

2 T stone ground mustard

2 t sriracha sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Add chicken to a large bowl. Pat chicken dry.

Toss to coat all the chicken.

Place chicken on a wire rack foil-lined baking sheet

Bake for 45 minutes, flipping the chicken after 20 minutes.

Turn the Broiler on to HIGH.

Place chicken under the broiler for 8-10 minutes, until browned.

In the meantime, heat a medium sauce pan to medium heat. Add BBQ sauce, honey, stone ground mustard and sriracha sauce. Stir and bring to a simmer, let simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Remove chicken from oven. Place in a large bowl, pour the Honey BBQ sauce over the chicken wings. Using a pair of tongs, toss the wings to coat all of them with the sauce.

Mini Corn Muffins

1 1/2 cups yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Whisk together the cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a large bowl. Add eggs, milk, honey and butter. Mix well with spoon. Spray a mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Fill cups 1/2 to 3/4 full with batter. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes until brown on top and centers test done.

Baked Beans in Mini Bacon Cups

Your favorite baked bean recipe

Nonstick pan spray like pam

2 pounds thin-cut bacon, each slice cut into thirds

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Turn a mini muffin pan upside-down and lightly coat the bottom with nonstick pan spray. Crisscross 3 pieces of bacon over each upturned cup, and then place another mini muffin pan on top so that the bacon pieces are compressed between the two pans.

Place the pans on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until the bacon cups are crisp and browned, about 20 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and set aside to cool completely. Lift off the top pan. Carefully remove the bacon cups from the bottom pan and place them on a paper-towel-lined baking sheet to drain

Place a spoonful of the beans into each bacon cup

Add Pickles ,Banana Peppers, Scoops to this portion of the board with beans and muffins

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

3 lb chicken wings

Rub Recipe from above

For Sauce:

⅓ cup low sodium soy sauce

2 T honey

2 T brown sugar

1 T sesame seed

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and place baking rack on a baking sheet covered foil

Remove excess moisture from chicken wings with a paper towel.

In a large bowl, stir rub until chicken is thoroughly coated.

Bake on a baking rack for 45 hour, or until golden brown and crispy, flipping every 20 minutes.

In a skillet, combine soy sauce, honey, and brown sugar on medium heat. Bring to a boil and add in sesame seeds. Once sauce is thickened, stir in chicken wings until fully coated.

Grilled Pineapple- Jalapeno Popper- Cucumbers -Scallions

You can also try :