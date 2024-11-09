The Cheel closes in Thiensville, food gone before planned last day

The Brief The Cheel restaurant in Thiensville's last day was Saturday – at least, that was the plan. Already out of food before the doors opened, staff said they decided to shut down instead. The restaurant reopened last year after its previous building burned down in 2020.



The Cheel met an unexpected end on Saturday, what was supposed to be the popular Thiensville restaurant's final night.

When the owners announced the Main Street staple would close, customers were shocked. They were shocked, too, when its last day came a bit earlier than planned.

"I was truly, truly shocked," said Bolanle Lawal. "I had no inclination that this was going to happen."

The Cheel opened to rave reviews in 2014. But in 2020, fire ripped through the business. FOX6 News spoke to the owners, who vowed the restaurant would rise from the ashes, after it happened.

"I truly believe we will recover," owner Barkha Daily said at the time.

Three years later, in 2023, The Cheel found a new beginning in a new building. That is, until last month when the owners announced the restaurant would close for good on Saturday, Nov. 9. Their two other Thiensville businesses – Daily Taco & Cantina and The Baaree – would close without explanation as well.

"We were looking forward to the restaurant coming right back," Lawal said.

Lawal was one of hundreds who made reservations for the restaurant's last day, which was supposed to be Saturday, only to get an email that her reservation was canceled.

"I got here, and I saw the signs saying the door is closed, the restaurant is closed, and I was totally surprised," she said.

Restaurant employees spoke to FOX6 News about the decision off camera. They said the restaurant ran out of food for what was supposed to be Saturday's final send-off because they received so much support over the past few days.

"Tonight was, for me, just going to be one last hurrah – give chef a hug and say, ‘thank you,'" Sara Bauer said.

An already unexpected end came early.

FOX6 News went to The Cheel in an effort to talk to the owner, and also called and sent emails, to ask why the restaurant was closing. Staff said they were not ready to talk now, but they will be soon.