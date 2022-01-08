Charlie Berens postpones Milwaukee shows, cites COVID surge

article

Comedian Charlie Berens announced that two Milwaukee performances, originally scheduled for January, have been postponed due to "the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases."

The shows, originally scheduled for Jan. 21-22, will now be at The Riverside Theater on April 8-9.

In a Facebook post, the comedian wrote: "We want to make sure as many people as possible can make it out to our shows. The most recent surge in COVID-19 cases is making that tough this month, especially for those with underlying health issues and their caretakers.

An indoor mask mandate in Milwaukee came one step closer to reality on Friday after the Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee met.

This week, the Milwaukee Health Department said the city experienced the highest number of COVID-19 tests taken and the highest positivity rates since the pandemic started.

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday reported rises in COVID-19 case burdens and positivity, which are now more than double the figures seen prior to the Christmas holiday.

Shows in New York state are also being postponed from January to May.

