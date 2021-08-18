Charities help families that lost power, food following storms

After thousands of people were left without power for days following recent storms, the Hunger Task Force and the Social Development Commission (SDC) are working to make sure those who lost their food will not go hungry.

While the SDC serves families three days a week, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, it put a call out to help those who may have lost their food because they lost power following those storms.

The SDC food pantry is run with the support of the Hunger Task Force. Officials say since opening the location in April, it serves 20 to 30 families a week. But it has the capacity to help more people who might need a hand.

On Wednesday, boxes of shelf-stable goods, fresh dairy, produce, and meat products were offered to those in need.

The food pantry's manager said it is important to know it is OK to ask for help.

"We’re here to help in that time of need. A lot of people, they even have to come to us regularly. But even those who have that one-off thing, where they’re having a problem, we’re here to help you," said Myangelia West, SDC Food Pantry Coordinator.

The pantry is located just northwest of 76th and Brown Deer. Again, it is open to the public three days a week – Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

We Energies power outage restoration

In addition to Hunger Task Force, Milwaukee Alderman Nik Kovac on Wednesday announced that Feeding America is teaming up with Pick 'n Save to distribute gift cards and food.

Residents are asked to bring identification and proof from We Energies that they lost power; there will be no exceptions. One gift card is available per household. Gift cards and food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gift cards will be distributed at three Pick 'n Save stores from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 – 1100 E. Garfield, 7401 W. Good Hope and 250 W. Holt.

Food distributions will be held on the following dates and times, locations as listed:

Greater New Birth, 8237 W. Silver Spring; Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

UMOS, 2701 S. Chase; Monday, Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WestCare E.A.T.S. Harambee Community Center 335 W. Wright; Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon

Hope Lutheran Pantry, 1115 N. 35th; Thursday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.