Chainsaw theft: Menomonee Falls police seek to ID suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is calling on the public for help to identify a suspect they say stole a chainsaw from a hardware store.

Officials say the crime happened at Hahn Ace Hardware on Thursday, Oct. 7. The suspect walked out of the store with a Milwaukee-brand chainsaw.

The suspect left in a gray Hyundai Sonata with no license plates.

If you have information that could help investigators in this case, you are urged to contact Police Officer Kyle Bucher at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.