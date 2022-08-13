Center Street Daze; Riverwest festival returns

article

Center Street Daze returned to Riverwest on Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus.

The street festival stretched from Humboldt to Holton and ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring more than 100 local vendors and live music.

"It's grown a lot," said Ruth Weill, community engagement coordinator. "It was a block party, now it is a major street festival in the city in the middle of the neighborhood – not at some fancy, special grounds. We're here, in the neighborhood."

Center Street Daze is in its 25th year.