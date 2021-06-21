Center for Deaf-Blind Persons raises awareness

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This week is DeafBlind Awareness Week and The Center For Deaf-Blind Persons is making sure they’re doing all they can to help to get the word out.
Center for Deaf-Blind Persons
Since 1985 The Center For Deaf – Blind Persons has been serving adults living and working in our community with a training and social outlet for individuals with the dual sensory loss . Brian is in West Allis learning more about their mission and what makes the center so special.
There is a federal program for deafblind individuals to help them get access to the equipment they need to do things like send and receive emails, text messages, make phone calls and have Zoom meetings. In Wisconsin, the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons is the agency that manages iCanConnect (iCC) in Wisconsin. Through the iCC program, they serve deafblind individuals in the entire state of Wisconsin. They give them access to equipment by determining, with their input, the best equipment to meet their needs for communicating in the manner they want, providing that equipment at no cost to them, and giving them training on the equipment so they can use it appropriately.
To find out more about the iCanConnect program in Wisconsin, people should call the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons at 414-481-7477 or toll-free at 844-638-3800 or go online to http://www.icanconnect.org/how-to-apply/wisconsin.
Technology Room at the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons
This week is DeafBlind Awareness Week and The Center For Deaf - Blind Persons is making sure they’re doing all they can to help to get the word out. Brian is getting an introduction to their technology room where guests learn how to accomplish tasks with tech.
Center for Deaf-Blind Persons in West Allis
Imagine not being able to hear or see – Unless you can’t it’s hard to imagine life without these senses. Brian is with the team at the Center for Deaf-Blind Persons in West Allis learning more about how they train their clients to be independent.
Deaf-Blind Awareness Week
This week is DeafBlind Awareness Week and The Center For Deaf - Blind Persons is making sure they’re doing all they can to help to get the word out. Brian is getting an introduction to the iCanConnect program that gets clients the equipment they need to communicate.
The Center For Deaf-Blind Persons employment services
This week is DeafBlind Awareness Week and Brian is in West Allis at The Center For Deaf - Blind Persons where they offer employment services for individuals with a hearing loss, vision loss, or combination of the two. This is a pretty cool place!